Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,541,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veracyte by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,382,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

