Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,770 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

SHLS opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.