Arizona State Retirement System Buys 860 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $103.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.89.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

