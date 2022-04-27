Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 40,609 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

