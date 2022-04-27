Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.