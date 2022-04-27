Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 301,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 539,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of ANF opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

