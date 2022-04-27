Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

IRT opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

