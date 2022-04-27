Arizona State Retirement System Has $522,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after buying an additional 921,127 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

