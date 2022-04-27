Arizona State Retirement System Has $557,000 Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 482.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 65,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

