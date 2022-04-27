Arizona State Retirement System Has $574,000 Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $3,496,602.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.31. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

