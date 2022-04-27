Arizona State Retirement System Has $621,000 Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.