Arizona State Retirement System Has $677,000 Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,964,000 after buying an additional 953,422 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after buying an additional 1,149,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 63.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after buying an additional 960,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after buying an additional 1,828,955 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 42.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

