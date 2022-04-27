Arizona State Retirement System Has $695,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 564.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 16.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.37. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

