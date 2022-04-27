Arizona State Retirement System Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Plexus stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.