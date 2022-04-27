Arizona State Retirement System Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 74,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,327,000 after buying an additional 1,300,061 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 801,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 89,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE FBP opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

