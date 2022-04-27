Arizona State Retirement System Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.04.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.