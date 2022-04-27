Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Switch were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 606.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.76.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

