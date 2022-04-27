Arizona State Retirement System Invests $580,000 in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.68.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

