Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PROG were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after buying an additional 283,264 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PROG by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 664,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 107,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of PRG opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

