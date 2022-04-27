Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ODP were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 906.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODP. Colliers Securities began coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.91. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

