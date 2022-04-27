Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $523,000 Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 16,572,600.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 497,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 447,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 115.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

WFRD stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.41. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Weatherford International (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

