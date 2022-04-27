Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $645,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OWL. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,329,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,808,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,839,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.20 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Several research firms have recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blue Owl Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.