Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $713,000 Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,144,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -31.18.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

