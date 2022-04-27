Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $776,000 Investment in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.
Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
