Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $776,000 Investment in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

