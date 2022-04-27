Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 4,022 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,822,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,573 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $7,444,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 810,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,033,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 763,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.