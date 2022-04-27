Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 406 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $1,566,884. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.99 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.17. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

