Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 58,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BRP Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 37,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BRP Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRP opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

