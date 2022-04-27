Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

