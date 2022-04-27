Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQC. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

