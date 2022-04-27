Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cannae were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,402,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,160,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

