Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

