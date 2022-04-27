Arizona State Retirement System Sells 116 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $9,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OAS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Shares of OAS opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 33.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

