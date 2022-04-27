Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,291 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 49.73%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

