Arizona State Retirement System Sells 267 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.