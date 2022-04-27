Arizona State Retirement System Sells 288 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 564.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FCFS stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.03. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

