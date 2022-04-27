Arizona State Retirement System Sells 480 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

