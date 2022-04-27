Arizona State Retirement System Sells 493 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YELP opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.97. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $701,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

