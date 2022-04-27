Arizona State Retirement System Sells 727 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

