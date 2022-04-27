Arizona State Retirement System Sells 733 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $39.87.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.