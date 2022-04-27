Arizona State Retirement System Sells 823 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 872,431 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,958,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,048,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,481,000 after purchasing an additional 209,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 113,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

