Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

