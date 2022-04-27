Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

MGY stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

