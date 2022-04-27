Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,816 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,750,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trustmark by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 221,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 684,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144,837 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

