Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Washington Federal by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 439,663 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,971,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,390,000 after buying an additional 135,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 128,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

