Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

