Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.23

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $3.02. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,873 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 830,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,036. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

