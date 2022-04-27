Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

