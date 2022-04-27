Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The company has a market cap of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.
Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)
