Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,361,000 after acquiring an additional 324,770 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 97.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,613,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,979,000 after buying an additional 119,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

