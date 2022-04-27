Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.76. Aware shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 33,994 shares.

The company has a market cap of $60.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aware by 29,444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Aware by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Aware by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Aware by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aware during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

