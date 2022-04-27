Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.76. Aware shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 33,994 shares.
The company has a market cap of $60.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.
Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
